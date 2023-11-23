LA ANMAT PROHIBIÓ LA VENTA DE VARIOS SUPLEMENTOS DIETARIOS

La Dirección de Bromatología informa a la población que la Administración Nacional de Medicamentos, Alimentos y Tecnología Médica (ANMAT), según Disposición 9919/2023 publicada en el Boletín Oficial, prohibió la elaboración, fraccionamiento y comercialización en todo el territorio nacional, y en las plataformas de venta en línea de los productos: “Dietary Supplement Instant Att, marca Instant Brands”, “Professional Dietary Supplement Brain MagX wild Blueberry, marca Pure Therapro”, “Dietary Supplement Neuro Beast, marca Beast Sports Nutrition”, “Dietary Supplement Nootropic, marca Beyond Raw Chemistry Labs”, “Dietary Supplement CITICOLINE CDP, marca Carlyle”, “Dietary Supplement FISETIN COMPLEX, marca Carlyle”, “Dietary Supplement ALPHA GPC, PHOSPHATIDYLSERINE, BACOPA MONNIERI, HUPERZINE-A & GINKO BILOBA, marca Nutraceuticals”, “Dietary Supplement Lion’s Mane, marca Dr. Emil Nutrition”, “Dietary Supplement Factor Kids Extra Strength, marca Focus”, “Dietary Supplement Factor Kids with phosphatidylcholine & phosphatidylserine, marca Focus”, “Dietary Supplement FISETIN, marca X Humanx”, “Dietary Supplement Fisetin whit Novusetin, marca Doctor’s Best”, “Dietary Supplement Choline Bitartrate, marca Horbäach”, “Dietary Supplement Cogniva with SYNA-PS50, marca Immunotec”, “Dietary Supplement Methyl B-12, marca Jarrow Formulas”, “Dietary Supplement Lion’s mane extract, marca Microingredients”, “ Dietary Supplement NZT-48, marca Muram”, “Dietary Supplement Neuro Health, marca Nature Craft”, “Dietary Supplement Citicoline, marca Naturebell”, “Dietary Supplement Bacopa with Ginkgo Leaf, marca Naturebell”, “Dietary Supplement Bacopa with Ginkgo Leaf, marca Naturebell”, “Dietary Supplement Lion’s Mane Mushroom, marca Naturebell”, “Dietary Supplement Brain Booster +, marca Nature’s Branch”, “Dietary Supplement Neurofuse Elite, marca Neurofuse”, “Dietary supplement Alpha GPC, marca Now”, “Dietary supplement Lion’s Mane & Bioperine, marca NusaPure”, “Dietary supplement Bacopa Monnieri, marca NusaPure”, “Dietary supplement Huperzine A, marca NusaPure”, “Dietary supplement Alpha GPC, marca Nutricost”, “Dietary supplement Ginkgo Biloba, marca Nutricost”, “Dietary Supplement Fisetin, marca Double Wood Supplements”, “Dietary Supplement Alpha GPC, marca Double Wood Supplements”, “Dietary Supplement Bacopa Extract, marca Double Wood Supplements”, “Dietary Supplement Brain Booster with Alpha GPC & Lion’s mane, marca Purely Optimal”, “Dietary Supplement Alpha Brain Memory & Focus, marca Onnit”, “Dietary Supplement Lion’s mane + Ginkgo Biloba, marca noomost”, “Dietary Supplement Genius Mindfulness, marca The Genius Brand”, “Dietary Supplement Genius Mushrooms, marca The Genius Brand”, “Dietary Supplement Genius BCAA, marca The Genius Brand”, “Dietary Supplement Lion’s mane, marca Toniiq”, “Dietary Supplement Alpha GPC, marca Toniiq”, “Dietary Supplement Fisetin with MCT, marca Toniiq” y “Dietary Supplement Nootropic Brain Booster, marca Vimerson Health”; en cualquier presentación, lote y fecha de vencimiento; por carecer de registros sanitarios de establecimiento y producto, resultando ser en consecuencia productos ilegales.